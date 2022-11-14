‘Polluted’ white dwarfs could unveil the secrets of how planetary systems are formed

Significantly, it alters our understanding of how planetary systems, including our own Solar System, came to be and may help to resolve a significant astronomical enigma.

"Some white dwarfs are amazing laboratories, because their thin atmospheres are almost like celestial graveyards"

"We have a pretty good idea of how planets form, but one outstanding question we've had is when they form: does planet formation start early, when the parent star is still growing, or millions of years later?" said the study's lead author Dr. Amy Bonsor from Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy in a press release.

To understand the fundamental elements of planet formation, Bonsor and her coworkers examined the atmospheres of white dwarf stars, the ancient, dim remains of stars like our Sun.

"Some white dwarfs are amazing laboratories, because their thin atmospheres are almost like celestial graveyards," said Bonsor.

Usually, telescopes are unable to observe the interiors of planets. However, a particular group of white dwarfs, referred to as "polluted" systems, have heavy elements like calcium, magnesium, and iron in their ordinarily pure atmospheres.

Two hundred polluted white dwarfs from nearby galaxies had their atmospheres' spectroscopic measurements examined

Apparently these substances must have originated from tiny objects like asteroids left over during planet formation. They collided with the white dwarfs before igniting in their atmospheres.

Therefore, the interiors of those fragmented asteroids can be explored through spectroscopic investigations of polluted white dwarfs, providing astronomers with a clear understanding of the conditions under which they evolved.