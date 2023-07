For the first time, researchers have estimated the energy expended by the original colonizers of New Zealand during their perilous ocean journey from Southeast Asia, according to a study published in PLoS ONE on July 12.

The findings significantly support a long-standing theory that the distinctive body type of present-day Polynesians— which tends to be larger and bulkier— results from the harsh conditions their ancestors faced on the trip.

Large Polynesian body origins

"The trip would be difficult under any circumstances, but our results showed that people of larger body size would have had an advantage under the harsh conditions they faced," said the study's lead author, associate professor Alvaro Montenegro of Geography at The Ohio State University, in a press release.