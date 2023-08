A recent study of six victims from the 79 AD Vesuvian eruption and the subsequent destruction of the Roman town of Pompeii suggests that their deaths were less violent than previously thought. Using X-ray fluorescence, the team concluded that these individuals most likely died from asphyxiation, not a more violent and traumatic death. The team used the technique to analyze preserved bone and plaster casts of the victims made in the 1800s.

Asphyxiation, not violent death

If true, this would add weight to the idea that most victims recovered from the Pompeii excavation over the past few hundred years appear "peaceful," not suffering from agonizing deaths. That's not to say other victims were likely killed in gruesome and horrible ways.