This portable machine attaches to tractors and turns harmful crop waste into sellable bioproducts
- The burning of post-harvest residues in the open contributes to severe air pollution and an economic loss of about $120 billion/year.
- An MIT-patented device can latch onto the back of tractors to locally upgrade residues into higher-value products.
- There is significant interest in utilizing the technology for better wildfire management in the States- particularly on the West Coast.
Many farmers burn crop residues to get rid of waste post-harvest. These residues may be loose, damp, bulky, and expensive to gather and carry to a central location to produce viable goods and products, such as animal feed. As a result, farmers sometimes resort to open-air burning, which is a lost economic opportunity.