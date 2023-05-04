Why do these fossils have a golden shine? New study reveals origins of preservation

It was earlier believed that the shimmering golden hue atop Posidonia Shale fossils came from pyrite, deceptively similar to gold, also commonly known as fool’s gold. But a new study is now claiming that it is a result of something else entirely.

“When you go to the quarries, golden ammonites peek out from black shale slabs,” said Rowan Martindale, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin and a co-author of the study, in a statement. “But surprisingly, we struggled to find pyrite in the fossils. Even the fossils that looked golden are preserved as phosphate minerals with yellow calcite. This dramatically changes our view of this famous fossil deposit.”