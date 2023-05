The production of cement – a major ingredient in concrete – accounts for roughly 7 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions.

Rice University researchers used flash Joule heating to remove toxic heavy metals from coal fly ash for greener concrete.

The purified coal fly ash not only reduces the amount of cement needed but also improves the concrete's quality.

Concrete is the foundation of our built environment, but its production comes at a significant cost to our planet. The cement – an ingredient of concrete – industry alone accounts for roughly 7 percent of global carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions, which is three times the emissions produced by aviation. Many of these emissions come from the energy needed to heat the ingredients during the production of cement.

To address this issue, researchers and engineers are working to produce greener concrete, which is more environmentally friendly and sustainable. By using alternative materials, reducing carbon emissions, and conserving natural resources, greener concrete offers a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional concrete.