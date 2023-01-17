Chinese researchers employ powerful lasers to recreate solar flares

In 2010, they recreated magnetic reconnection by employing two high-power lasers to trigger an aluminum foil and generate plasma bubbles. As these bubbles expanded, the magnetic fields collided, and magnetic reconnection was observed.

Zhong mentioned that the original phenomenon of the Sun was much more complex, while the experiment only mimicked a simple version of magnetic reconnection.

The facility can form a high-temperature plasma for various experiments

The new study saw a larger interaction area for the turbulence, along with double the number of lasers and amount of aluminum foil.

"Though turbulence is everywhere in our daily life, from a fast-flowing river to the smoke from a chimney, it remains a highly complicated subject. Turbulence research used to be confined to a small community and focused only on the theoretical aspects, and I’m glad to see experimental studies of turbulence are now taking off," Zhong said.

The recreated facility can "shoot laser beams with a power more than the total output of global power grids within one-billionth of a second and form a high-temperature plasma for various laser-plasma interaction experiments," SCMP reported.

The experiments were conducted at the ShenGuang II laser facility in Shanghai, which consists of an eight-beam laser system and a multifunctional high-energy laser system.

Study Abstract:

Turbulent magnetic reconnection is believed to occur in astrophysical plasmas, and it has been suggested to be a trigger of solar flares. It often occurs in long stretched and fragmented current sheets. Recent observations by the Parker Solar Probe, the Solar Dynamics Observatory and in situ satellite missions agree with signatures expected from turbulent reconnection. However, the underlying mechanisms, including how magnetic energy stored in the Sun’s magnetic field is dissipated, remain unclear. Here we demonstrate turbulent magnetic reconnection in laser-generated plasmas created when irradiating solid targets. Turbulence is generated by strongly driven magnetic reconnection, which fragments the current sheet, and we also observe the formation of multiple magnetic islands and flux-tubes. Our findings reproduce key features of solar flare observations. Supported by kinetic simulations, we reveal the mechanism underlying the electron acceleration in turbulent magnetic reconnection, which is dominated by the parallel electric field, whereas the betatron mechanism plays a cooling role and Fermi acceleration is negligible. As the conditions in our laboratory experiments are scalable to those of astrophysical plasmas, our results are applicable to the study of solar flares.