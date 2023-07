For the first time, scientists have confirmed that the entirety of Earth's inner core is inhomogeneous— is not uniform or identical in its composition or structure — according to a new study published in Nature on July 5.

This discovery, aided by seismic data, provides valuable insights into understanding the complex nature of Earth's deepest reaches.

How do earthquakes reveal details about Earth's interior?

Earth's inner core, measuring approximately 2,442 kilometers, accounts for less than 1 percent of the Earth's total volume. Yet, its presence is crucial for the planet's magnetic field, without which Earth would be a much different place.

The formation, growth, and evolution of the inner core throughout history remain a mystery. A team of researchers from the University of Utah is investigating this enigma by studying seismic waves generated by natural earthquakes.