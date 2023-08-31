Powerful solar flare to hit Mars on September 1

The Sun has unleashed powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs) directed straight toward Mars. As a result, the red planet could display faint auroras on Friday, September 1, stated spaceweather.com. Furthermore, the CME's high intensity might "erode a small amount of the planet's atmosphere."

CMEs are enormous expulsions of magnetized plasma and radiation from the Sun's corona (outer atmosphere) and are occasionally triggered by powerful solar flares.

Satellites in Earth's orbit identified an eruption of the M1-class solar flare into space on August 26. M-class flares are said to be the second most intense form of solar outburst and are medium-sized. It might cause momentary radio blackouts in Earth's polar regions.