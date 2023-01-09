A powerful solar flare hit Earth causing radio blackouts

Sometimes, areas on the Sun develop intense magnetic fields where the convection process stops, dropping the temperatures and making them appear darker. These are sunspots and serve as an indicator of activity on the solar surface. The number of sunspots increase as the Sun goes through its 11-year cycle, where it flips its magnetic poles.

Sunspot AR3182

Solar scientists carefully look at sunspots developing on the surface of the Sun in a bid to predict when solar flares might occur. The recent flare came from a complex sunspot that has been cataloged as Sunspot AR3182.

Last week, this sunspot gave off a powerful solar flare, classified as X1.2 class. The X-class solar flares are the most powerful bursts of radiation known to humanity. Class M-flares have moderate intensity, while classes A, B, and C are used for low-intensity flares.

The 1.2 in the classification denotes that the flare was a low intensity among the X-class flares. So far, sunspot AR3182 has been facing away from the Earth and blasting off flares on the far side of the Sun. However, with the sunspot now facing the Earth, the wrath of the sunspot is aimed directly at us.

Coronal Mass Ejections

Even an X-class solar flare could be preferred over a coronal mass ejection (CME), which is the expulsion of plasma alongside magnetic radiation from the Sun's corona. Earlier, CMEs were thought to follow solar flares. However, these two events are now known to occur independently. A CME loaded with plasma and magnetic energy interacts with the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere to cause a geomagnetic storm.