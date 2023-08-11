Powerful solar flares knock out radio signals across the US

Powerful solar flares knock out radio signals across the USTwo massive solar flares from the Sun disrupt radio signals across the US and other regions.Rizwan Choudhury| Aug 11, 2023 09:55 AM ESTCreated: Aug 11, 2023 09:55 AM ESTscienceNASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare.Credits: NASA/SDO Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The Sun, which keeps our planet warm and hospitable, occasionally produces powerful disturbances that can affect our communication systems. Recently, two enormous solar flares erupted from the Sun’s surface, causing radio blackouts in many parts of the US and other regions.X-class solar flaresAccording to Space.com, solar physicist Keith Strong said that the X1.5 flare on Monday, August 7, created an intense R3 radio blackout event on the sunlit side of the Earth. This affected high-frequency radio signals in the US, Canada, and the Pacific Ocean.Correction on the month under timing in this graphic. The flare peaked as an R3 event on 7 Aug at 4:46pm EDT. The flare was long duration and officially ended at 5:18pm EDT, but remained above R1 levels until 6:44pm EDT on 7 Aug. pic.twitter.com/4WG0OMsMiu— NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) August 8, 2023The X1.5 flare was the second solar flare in two days. It peaked at 4:46 pm Eastern Time and was classified as a high-frequency radio event by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. EarthSky reported that this solar event belonged to the most intense category of X-class solar flares. The impact of the fit included the degradation and loss of high-frequency radio signals, mainly on the illuminated portion of the planet. See Also Related We've just observed the most powerful solar flare ever recorded Miniature solar flares made in lab offer insight into high-speed energetic particles The Sun let out a powerful solar flare causing radio blackouts NASA explained in a tweet that solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation that cannot harm humans on the ground but can disturb the atmosphere where GPS and communications signals travel.Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground. However – when intense enough – they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS & communications signals travel.— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) August 7, 2023As per NASA, the previous solar flare happened on Friday, August 5, and peaked at 6:21 pm Eastern Time. This solar flare was also an X-class occurrence but slightly more substantial than Monday’s flare, with an intensity of X1.6.Impact on groundSolar flares and CMEs do not directly threaten humans on the ground, as Earth’s atmosphere protects us from harmful radiation. However, they can penetrate the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel, resulting in interference or loss of signals. They can also damage satellites and spacecraft exposed to the solar storm.For instance, last September, ESA and NASA’s Solar Orbiter spacecraft encountered a CME that was ejected from the Sun a few days earlier. The spacecraft was designed to withstand the harsh environment of the heliosphere, the region of space dominated by the Sun’s influence. However, other satellite missions may not be so lucky if caught off guard by a solar flare or a CME.Solar activity follows an 11-year cycle, with high and low activity periods. The current cycle, known as Solar Cycle 25, began in December 2019 and is expected to peak in July 2025. Scientists use various instruments and satellites to monitor the Sun’s activity, such as NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite system. By studying the Sun’s behavior, they hope to understand its impact on Earth and space better. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 'Eerie-blue glow' seen with nuclear fusion for the first timeLK-99 superconductor: Chinese researchers demonstrate magnetic levitation as proofExploring the mysteries of the human microbiomeLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteriesDark matter search advances with new experiment to spot axionsManganese ocean ‘potatos’ are highly radioactiveBridging the gap between doctors and medical technologySpaceX tests Starship water deluge system for second time without permit25% of global clean electricity now from nuclear thanks to new UAE reactorRussia to evacuate entire village due to danger of falling rocket Job Board