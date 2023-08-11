Powerful solar flares knock out radio signals across the US

The Sun, which keeps our planet warm and hospitable, occasionally produces powerful disturbances that can affect our communication systems. Recently, two enormous solar flares erupted from the Sun’s surface, causing radio blackouts in many parts of the US and other regions.

X-class solar flares

According to Space.com, solar physicist Keith Strong said that the X1.5 flare on Monday, August 7, created an intense R3 radio blackout event on the sunlit side of the Earth. This affected high-frequency radio signals in the US, Canada, and the Pacific Ocean.

Correction on the month under timing in this graphic. The flare peaked as an R3 event on 7 Aug at 4:46pm EDT. The flare was long duration and officially ended at 5:18pm EDT, but remained above R1 levels until 6:44pm EDT on 7 Aug. pic.twitter.com/4WG0OMsMiu — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) August 8, 2023

The X1.5 flare was the second solar flare in two days. It peaked at 4:46 pm Eastern Time and was classified as a high-frequency radio event by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. EarthSky reported that this solar event belonged to the most intense category of X-class solar flares. The impact of the fit included the degradation and loss of high-frequency radio signals, mainly on the illuminated portion of the planet.