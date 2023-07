Scientists from the Institute of Plant and Animal Ecology of the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences have uncovered an extraordinary prehistoric time capsule in the heart of Siberia. This untrodden cave in Khakassia (Frost) is believed to be the largest ancient hyena lair ever found in Asia, dating back approximately 42,000 years.

The paleontologists found a vast array of animal bones, representing predator and prey species from the Pleistocene epoch, scattered throughout the cave. The assemblage includes brown bears, foxes, wolves, mammoths, rhinos, yaks, deer, gazelles, bison, horses, rodents, birds, fish, and even frogs.

This extraordinary collection of fossils provides a rare glimpse into the region's rich biodiversity during the Pleistocene era, which spanned from 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.