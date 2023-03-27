Scientists hypothesize presence of exoplanets made up of dark matter

In a study, they point out ways by which we might be able to identify them.

Identifying dark exoplanets

Dark matter is defined as a hypothetical invisible mass that accounts for more than 80 percent of all matter in the universe. Dark matter may have shaped the behavior of galaxies and other celestial bodies through gravitational force, such as how stars orbit the centers of their galaxies or how galaxies move too quickly within large clusters.

Despite this evidence, we are yet to detect dark matter directly. As it emits no light or energy, it isn't easy.

Currently it is assumed that all exoplanets are composed of ordinary matter. Several planetary systems, including ours, are mostly made up of basic ordinary matter known as baryonic matter – falling under the Standard Model of particle physics.

But what if exoplanets are made of other types of particles, such as dark matter? Dark matter is thought to be made up of more exotic, composite particles, like macroscopic dark matter. According to ScienceAlert, these particles could have planet-scale masses.

"A macroscopic dark matter state with its mass and/or radius similar to those of a planet will behave as a dark exoplanet if it is bounded to a star system, even if the object's underlying physics resembles something else entirely," notes the research paper.