In the limestones of the Solnhofen area in southern Germany, scientists have made a remarkable discovery: a new turtle specimen from the Torleite Formation called Solnhofia parsonsi dating back 150 million years ago.

These rocks are renowned for their exceptional fossil preservation, particularly of vertebrates from the Mesozoic era, which was known as the "age of the dinosaurs" and occurred approximately 252 million to 66 million years ago.

Significantly, this newly described turtle specimen, found in the Painten region, stands out as only the second to preserve both the skull and rear body bones in their natural positions.

An ancient near-shore turtle

The term "articulation" indicates that the bones are connected in the same way they were during the animal's life, allowing scientists to study the complete anatomy of the specimen and gain valuable insights into its structure, lifestyle, and evolutionary history.