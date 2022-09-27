Scientists say we should prioritize a human mission to Venus before Mars

The case for a crewed Venus flyby

The group presented their argument at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Paris last week. They stated that, as Venus is significantly closer to Earth than Mars, a crewed mission to Venus could be completed in a fraction of the time and would provide valuable data for future Mars missions.

A return mission to Venus would be doable in approximately a year, while a mission to Mars and back could take about three years in total.

So a crewed Venus mission would have the benefit of allowing scientists and astronauts to learn more about the effects of prolonged deep space exploration on the human body in a fraction of the time. The downside is that humans wouldn't be able to land on Venus, and they would simply perform a crewed flyby.

However, a flyby would also be very valuable from a scientific perspective, as scientists believe we might find microbial life in the clouds of Venus. Planetary scientists also want to know how a planet that was once thought to have been so similar to Earth became the hellish inferno it is today.