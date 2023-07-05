Pristine Inner Galaxy Survey team discover 'new' ancient stars in the Milky Way

A few of the shimmering stars that adorn the skies of Earth are remnants from the early stages of the Milky Way Galaxy.

Astronomers have now identified one such population of ancient stars located at the heart of our galaxy. The Pristine Inner Galaxy Survey (PIGS) team used several telescopes to conduct the largest comprehensive observations of these old stars in our galaxy, according to a press release.

The slow-spinning ancient stars

The findings indicate that the stars are "slowly spinning" around the inner galactic center, where they spend nearly their entire lives.

It is believed that these stars underwent a turbulent formation, with some emerging within a few billion years after the Big Bang.