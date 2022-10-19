Scientists outlined one of the main problems if we ever find alien life, it's our politicians

How would politicians react to alien contact?

The new paper delves into the "realpolitik" of a scenario in which global governments react to the discovery of alien life — meaning it outlines how it believes that scenario would play out on the global stage.

They highlight a number of troubling scenarios if aliens were to be detected.

One of the scenarios outlined sees nations aim to gain a communication and information monopoly with any alien intelligence. This would almost certainly lead to international conflict with other nations fearing those in contact with the extraterrestrials could then gain and harness alien technology to subjugate other nations.

However, the scientists also highlight the fact that any nation that was in contact with aliens wouldn't necessarily benefit from their technologies, which would likely be too advanced to comprehend. They suggest that hypothetical technologies allowing "propulsionless drives, perfect cloaking, or teleportation" would simply be too complex for a nation to suddenly develop based on initial alien contact.

The authors write that such a scenario would be comparable to medieval scholars being handed a textbook on nuclear weapon design — which would be useless in the absence of an understanding of nuclear physics.

The paper does also suggest any unrest caused by the perceived technological superiority of a nation in contact with extraterrestrial intelligence could lead to nuclear war and the end of our civilization.

Suggestions for a successful SETI scenario

The researchers, from Penn State Extraterrestrial Intelligence Center and NASA, highlight three key recommendations based on their findings: prioritize transparency between organizations and nations, develop "post-detection" protocols, and educate the world's policymakers.