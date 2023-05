Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve wanted to get something done but ended up putting it off until the last possible minute? Do you find yourself constantly delaying tasks until the last minute? Don't worry; you're not alone!

The practice of unnecessarily and voluntarily delaying or postponing duties or actions is known as procrastination. This often leads to missed deadlines, reduced quality of work, and increased stress and anxiety. Despite these downsides, many people struggle with procrastination on a regular basis.

Over the past couple of years, there has been a growing interest in understanding the science behind procrastination and how it affects everyday human behavior. Many scientists and researchers have conducted studies exploring the psychological, biological, and environmental factors that contribute to procrastination. By gaining a better understanding of how procrastination works, researchers hope to develop effective strategies for helping individuals overcome it.