Scientists are one step closer to producing synthetic cells that can interact with living matter

The research at DWI was directed by former working group leader César Rodriguez-Emmenegger, who is now a professor at IBEC Barcelona.

Replicating bacterial cell division

Creating synthetic cells that mimic biological functions and behavior is one of the greatest challenges in the field of bioinspired interactive materials. To create synthetic cells, researchers replicated cell membranes that can interact with the active cell division machinery (divisome) without losing their functionality.

A divisome is a highly complex protein system that is responsible for cell division in bacteria. It creates a ring around the middle of the bacterial cell, which then constricts and cuts the bacterial cell in two.

Divisome works by interacting with the synthetic cell membrane with the same strength and dynamic as with natural membranes, a challenge not accomplished before.

The divisome proteins won't attach if the membrane doesn't have the right thickness. Another is the charge, as the balance of attraction and repulsion between the proteins and the membrane is crucial. Finally, the membrane needs to be highly mobile, flexible, and stable so that it can withstand the forces exerted on it by the proteins.

To overcome these barriers, researchers designed new macromolecular building blocks and programmed them to assemble in the membrane and interact with the divisome in a predetermined manner. This approach allowed the research team to accurately reproduce the behavior of the divisome in synthetic cells.