Scientists may have taken a significant step toward earthquake prediction, according to a recent study published in Science on July 20.

By analyzing GPS time-series data from almost 100 large earthquakes worldwide, they revealed evidence of a potential precursory phase that occurs 2 hours before a seismic rupture.

A 2-hour warning before earthquakes

“If it can be confirmed that earthquake nucleation often involves an hours-long precursory phase, and the means can be developed to reliably measure it, a precursor warning could be issued,” said Roland Bürgmann in a press release.

The ability to predict earthquakes has long been a challenge. Short-term earthquake prediction aims to issue warnings from minutes to months before a quake strikes — these depend on definitive and observable geophysical precursor signals.