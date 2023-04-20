A newly discovered protein is helping defeat a flesh-eating bacteria

Researchers have discovered a protein inside the immune system that could be used as a "weapon" against the bacteria (Clostridium perfringens) responsible for causing a deadly flesh-eating disease.

This is according to a report from The Australian National University (ANU) published on Thursday.

"We found the bacteria produces two toxins that act in different ways and attack the body using a two-pronged approach," Dr. Anukriti Mathur, from the ANU John Curtin School of Medical Research (JCSMR), said.

"The first toxin punches holes into the cell surface, while the other enters the cell and damages the cell's internal structures."

The authors of the study describe NLRP3's ability to detect these toxins using the analogy of a home security system "that also doubles up as a fire detector."

"This fire detector, like NLRP3, is very versatile and can protect the house, or in this case, our body," co-author Callum Kay, also from JCSMR, said.

"But what if this fire detector was so sensitive that it interpreted smoke coming from a barbecue as a fire? Then the alarm would be constantly going off and cause chaos for the homeowner.