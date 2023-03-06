Trending
Plasticosis disease
Aukus submarine
Dark Big Bang
Performance e801 electric boat
AI Art Generator
Solar cells
Industrial Revolution inventions

Proteomics: A novel approach for examining ancient human protein

Scientists have determined that both men and women of non-African heritage carry some Neanderthal genes.
Nergis Firtina
| Mar 06, 2023 10:31 AM EST
Created: Mar 06, 2023 10:31 AM EST
science
Modern human skull.
Modern human skull.

IvancoVlad/iStock 

Scientists have discovered a new way to study human evolution by analyzing ancient human proteins. By studying the proteins extracted from ancient human bones, researchers can learn more about our evolutionary history and how early humans interacted with their environment.

According to researchers, the identification of the proteins used to build the bodies of our ancestors using a novel approach called "proteomics" may shed new light on the first 2 million years of human evolution, reported The Guardian.

"We will spend the next three years carefully assessing how much protein we can get out of fossils and what we can learn from the samples we obtain," said Professor Chris Stringer from the Natural History Museum. "Hopefully, it will indicate we can learn a lot about our past by studying ancient proteins."

Proteomics: A novel approach for examining ancient human protein
Proteomics involves analyzing the proteins in a sample to learn more about their composition and structure.

Christoph Burgstedt/iStock 

A handheld scanner that can scan a fossil and determine how much protein it contains will be used as part of the investigation. “In that way, we can focus on only the most promising skulls and bones,” said Stringer. “It is crucial we don’t try to take samples – no matter how small – from fossils that have no protein to offer us for study.”

Non-African heritage carries some Neanderthal genes

Proteomics has evolved due to scientists' success in analyzing DNA from prehistoric human fossils. Scientists have determined that both men and women of non-African heritage carry some Neanderthal genes by examining fragments of genetic material from relics. The genetic material discovered in tooth and bone fragments in a Siberian cave has also shown the existence of a brand-new species of early humans known as the Denisovans.

Most Popular

This final flaw is especially problematic when researching Homo sapiens, an African-evolved species. Due to the mild climate, ancient DNA is rarely discovered in the skulls and bones of excavations there. To examine the biology of ancient men and women, scientists have started to look at other approaches, and they have identified proteins as a crucial target.

This project offers the possibility of learning more about a number of puzzling recently found species. Among them is Homo naledi, a hominid that dates back 300,000 years and was discovered in South Africa in 2013.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
Engineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desert

A simulated moonwalk in Arizona allowed engineers to test a wearable for future Artemis astronauts.

Chris Young | 11/17/2022
Engineering 'Kanger': A mobile heater for the harsh winters of Kashmir
innovationpremiumEngineering 'Kanger': A mobile heater for the harsh winters of Kashmir
Baba Tamim| 3/2/2023
Microwaving the moon may be best for landing spacecraft, propose scientists
sciencepremiumMicrowaving the moon may be best for landing spacecraft, propose scientists
Paul Ratner| 12/21/2022
More Stories
science
Groundbreaking air pollution study finds almost no safe place on Earth
Sade Agard| 3/6/2023
science
'Super-emitting' methane leaks may push us over climate change edge
John Loeffler| 3/6/2023
science
Ancient mineral particles may have fuelled the rise of Earth's oxygen
Sade Agard| 3/6/2023