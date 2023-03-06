Proteomics: A novel approach for examining ancient human protein

"We will spend the next three years carefully assessing how much protein we can get out of fossils and what we can learn from the samples we obtain," said Professor Chris Stringer from the Natural History Museum. "Hopefully, it will indicate we can learn a lot about our past by studying ancient proteins."

Proteomics involves analyzing the proteins in a sample to learn more about their composition and structure. Christoph Burgstedt/iStock

A handheld scanner that can scan a fossil and determine how much protein it contains will be used as part of the investigation. “In that way, we can focus on only the most promising skulls and bones,” said Stringer. “It is crucial we don’t try to take samples – no matter how small – from fossils that have no protein to offer us for study.”

Non-African heritage carries some Neanderthal genes

Proteomics has evolved due to scientists' success in analyzing DNA from prehistoric human fossils. Scientists have determined that both men and women of non-African heritage carry some Neanderthal genes by examining fragments of genetic material from relics. The genetic material discovered in tooth and bone fragments in a Siberian cave has also shown the existence of a brand-new species of early humans known as the Denisovans.