PROTEUS: Underwater laboratory set to revolutionize marine science and research

PROTEUS: Underwater laboratory set to revolutionize marine science and researchThe group's partnership will enable more ocean research than we have seen in recent timesAbdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello| May 04, 2023 08:46 AM ESTCreated: May 04, 2023 08:46 AM ESTscienceAquarius underwater labFabien Cousteau/NOA Have you ever wondered what goes on under the surface of the ocean? With more than 70 percent of the Earth's surface covered by water, it's safe to say that there's a lot we still don't know about the ocean and its inhabitants.That's about to change, thanks to a groundbreaking new partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Proteus Ocean Group, according to an official announcement.The two organizations have agreed to use an underwater laboratory called PROTEUS. The laboratory is located off the Caribbean island of Curacao, and the goal is to advance marine science, research, and education. See Also Proteus is set to be the first underwater site of this stature. Here, scientists, innovators, and global customers can live underwater to study the ocean environment for as long as they like.This is exciting news for those passionate about marine science and the environment. With access to the ocean 24/7, scientists can conduct long-term studies with continuous human observation and experimentation. The laboratory has state-of-the-art scientific laboratories, living quarters, and even an underwater garden for food production. Underwater caveiStock It will also include a full-scale video production facility to provide live streaming for research and educational programming.The NOAA and Proteus Ocean Group partnership will also provide access to scientific experts, vessels, and other technology relevant to the lab activities. The partners will work together to identify research opportunities. The implications of the partnership"This partnership has the potential to greatly expand our capabilities in studying the ocean," said Jeremy Weirich, the director of NOAA Ocean Exploration. "By living underwater for extended periods in this new ocean laboratory, we'll be able to unlock the ocean's mysteries so that we can better manage, sustainably use, protect, and appreciate its resources." The agreement supports the goals of both partners to understand the impacts of climate change on the ocean. With this partnership, the discoveries about climate and many others will be groundbreaking. The partners also communicate their activities to increase public engagement in marine science.Fabien Cousteau expressed his excitement about the partnership. "We look forward to sharing those stories with the world," he said. "On Proteus, we will have unhindered access to the ocean 24/7. This will make long-term studies with continuous human observation possible. With NOAA's collaboration, the discoveries we can make will be truly groundbreaking."With this partnership between NOAA and Proteus Ocean Group, the ocean's mysteries may soon be unlocked. It's an exciting time for marine science and the environment, and we can't wait to see what discoveries will be made in Proteus.