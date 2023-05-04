PROTEUS: Underwater laboratory set to revolutionize marine science and research

Have you ever wondered what goes on under the surface of the ocean? With more than 70 percent of the Earth's surface covered by water, it's safe to say that there's a lot we still don't know about the ocean and its inhabitants.

That's about to change, thanks to a groundbreaking new partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Proteus Ocean Group, according to an official announcement.

The two organizations have agreed to use an underwater laboratory called PROTEUS. The laboratory is located off the Caribbean island of Curacao, and the goal is to advance marine science, research, and education.