Trending
Respiratory syncytial virus vaccine
Mystery of Champagne bubbles
Gigantic ice deserts
James Webb Telescope
Europe to build Starlink alternative
Chinese military blimp

PROTEUS: Underwater laboratory set to revolutionize marine science and research

The group's partnership will enable more ocean research than we have seen in recent times
Abdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello
| May 04, 2023 08:46 AM EST
Created: May 04, 2023 08:46 AM EST
science
Aquarius underwater lab
Aquarius underwater lab

Fabien Cousteau/NOA 

Have you ever wondered what goes on under the surface of the ocean? With more than 70 percent of the Earth's surface covered by water, it's safe to say that there's a lot we still don't know about the ocean and its inhabitants.

That's about to change, thanks to a groundbreaking new partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Proteus Ocean Group, according to an official announcement.

The two organizations have agreed to use an underwater laboratory called PROTEUS. The laboratory is located off the Caribbean island of Curacao, and the goal is to advance marine science, research, and education.  

Proteus is set to be the first underwater site of this stature. Here, scientists, innovators, and global customers can live underwater to study the ocean environment for as long as they like.

This is exciting news for those passionate about marine science and the environment. With access to the ocean 24/7, scientists can conduct long-term studies with continuous human observation and experimentation. The laboratory has state-of-the-art scientific laboratories, living quarters, and even an underwater garden for food production. 

PROTEUS: Underwater laboratory set to revolutionize marine science and research
Underwater cave

iStock 

It will also include a full-scale video production facility to provide live streaming for research and educational programming.

The NOAA and Proteus Ocean Group partnership will also provide access to scientific experts, vessels, and other technology relevant to the lab activities. The partners will work together to identify research opportunities.

Most Popular

The implications of the partnership

“This partnership has the potential to greatly expand our capabilities in studying the ocean,” said Jeremy Weirich, the director of NOAA Ocean Exploration. “By living underwater for extended periods in this new ocean laboratory, we’ll be able to unlock the ocean’s mysteries so that we can better manage, sustainably use, protect, and appreciate its resources.” 

The agreement supports the goals of both partners to understand the impacts of climate change on the ocean. With this partnership, the discoveries about climate and many others will be groundbreaking. The partners also communicate their activities to increase public engagement in marine science.

Fabien Cousteau expressed his excitement about the partnership. "We look forward to sharing those stories with the world," he said. "On Proteus, we will have unhindered access to the ocean 24/7. This will make long-term studies with continuous human observation possible. With NOAA’s collaboration, the discoveries we can make will be truly groundbreaking."

With this partnership between NOAA and Proteus Ocean Group, the ocean's mysteries may soon be unlocked. It's an exciting time for marine science and the environment, and we can't wait to see what discoveries will be made in Proteus.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/31/image/jpeg/KiKxsgnKYiC5XBjI3CQKFJlZWkkCjErTkcgdw5LR.jpg
Turkey’s hair transplant robot is 'straight out of a sci-fi movie'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/01/image/jpeg/JpamHdYlIGYDT5tTiGArl14gvA9bdlVEilNzdT4U.jpg
DARPA is making Nikola Tesla's dream of wireless energy a reality
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/13/image/jpeg/qpBEPmBy86vIJTvkn5TXjcRI529Y7wQs00mGJEkC.jpg
The genuine article?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/3gG948kkOV/istock-639533814.jpg
Researchers discover people are using the internet for sex
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/24/image/jpeg/TU7SieNjQhjREdHqD4YXDfw7ibhigWw9aHY91Ha5.jpg
Two massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and China
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/20/image/png/VHhnjH79Z2Qzb6jJkwtgaoVUhD4x5fICsfORZ6Rx.png
The world’s biggest aircraft is almost ready to Roc – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/26/image/jpeg/7KPsEiBkFyDfTqG4QdklLUig0ColiBYyazQPmlA9.jpg
Right to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the law
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/25/image/jpeg/oHHKvhyFiktQnK7J5op5QL85nJCnYJo9D99ejjNK.jpg
Man makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPT
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/23/image/jpeg/ILeeb1goiFbRghBDgpsOHqbAjjGDYkrnh1fTR1oC.jpg
South Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVs
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/08/image/jpeg/wFkg9MZEjGGe91s8x1yr7XoVveAwGD2vlUrS1Za4.jpg
128 invaluable Google Sheets functions and formulas for engineers
More Stories
cultureDid unicorns exist? New research traces cultural traditions to find their origins
Paul Ratner| 4/14/2023
innovationThe genuine article?
Alice Cooke| 3/13/2023
innovationTransparent solar panels will soon become a window of energy and light in your home
Ameya Paleja| 11/5/2022