Psilomethoxin: Newly developed psychedelic drug is the sacrament of religion members
The newly developed hybrid psychedelic drug called "psilomethoxin" has been used by Church of Psilomethoxin members. Namesake with the drug itself, the Church of Psilomethoxin's purpose is to create it as their sacrament.
Despite no one knowing if their mystical mixture contains anything original, the organization, which was founded in 2021, has garnered a following online. However, after obtaining a sample of the medication from an unnamed churchgoer, experts have now examined the substance for psilomethoxin indications, as per IFL Science.
The Church of Psilomethoxin claims to create a novel psychedelic drug by combining the hallucinogenic compound 5-MeO-DMT, which naturally occurs in the poisonous secretions of the Sonoran Desert toad, with the substrate of cultivated magic mushrooms.
“This compound, referred to as psilomethoxin, is purported to have unique properties and effects compared to traditional psychedelics,” they write in the paper.
Alexander “Sasha” Shulgin inspired them
As they claim, famous American chemist Alexander "Sasha" Shulgin, who is credited with synthesizing hundreds of psychedelic substances, served as the source of inspiration for this method.
Shulgin hypothesized in 2005 that combining these two medications might result in a hybrid molecule, and the Church of Psilomethoxin asserts that it used this technique to make its sacrament in late 2021.
The latest preprint study's authors express skepticism since "the proposed method for producing psilomethoxin within the mushrooms challenges the established understanding of psilocybin biosynthesis."
They used UPLC-HRMS to analyze their sample and discovered "no evidence to suggest that the compound psilomethoxin is present in samples of material that the church is offering to their members online."
“Instead, the sample mainly consists of known tryptamines and other natural products expected to be present in dried Psilocybe mushrooms, specifically psilocybin and psilocin, with a trace amount of baeocystin,” they write.
Study Abstract:
The Church of Psilomethoxin claims to produce a novel tryptamine by adding 5-MeO-DMT to the substrate of cultivated Psilocybe mushrooms, which is then biosynthesized into psilomethoxin, the church’s sacrament. In this study, we investigate the validity of this claim using comprehensive analytical techniques, namely ultra-performance liquid chromatography with high-resolution mass spectrometry (UPLC-HRMS). Authentic reference standards for structurally related tryptamines were used for comparison. Our findings revealed no evidence to suggest that the compound psilomethoxin is present in samples of material that the church is offering to their members online. Psilocybin, baeocystin, and psilocin, were, however, unambiguously identified in the sample, suggesting that the claims regarding the biosynthesis of psilomethoxin may be misguided. The implications of these findings should be critically considered within the context of public health and safety