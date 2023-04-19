Psilomethoxin: Newly developed psychedelic drug is the sacrament of religion members

The newly developed hybrid psychedelic drug called "psilomethoxin" has been used by Church of Psilomethoxin members. Namesake with the drug itself, the Church of Psilomethoxin's purpose is to create it as their sacrament.

Despite no one knowing if their mystical mixture contains anything original, the organization, which was founded in 2021, has garnered a following online. However, after obtaining a sample of the medication from an unnamed churchgoer, experts have now examined the substance for psilomethoxin indications, as per IFL Science.

The Church of Psilomethoxin claims to create a novel psychedelic drug by combining the hallucinogenic compound 5-MeO-DMT, which naturally occurs in the poisonous secretions of the Sonoran Desert toad, with the substrate of cultivated magic mushrooms.

“This compound, referred to as psilomethoxin, is purported to have unique properties and effects compared to traditional psychedelics,” they write in the paper.

Alexander “Sasha” Shulgin inspired them

As they claim, famous American chemist Alexander "Sasha" Shulgin, who is credited with synthesizing hundreds of psychedelic substances, served as the source of inspiration for this method.

Shulgin hypothesized in 2005 that combining these two medications might result in a hybrid molecule, and the Church of Psilomethoxin asserts that it used this technique to make its sacrament in late 2021.