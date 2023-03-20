Scientists unlock effect of psychedelic drug DMT on the human brain

The researchers examined the brain activity of the participants before, during, and after the DMT test. Here is what they found.

How does DMT affect the human brain?

According to the researchers, DMT is very different from other popular hallucinogens like LSD. It may take a user into a more immersive, intense, vivid, or dangerous state of mind. For instance, people high on DMT could feel as if they are having a near-death experience.

They could also claim that they are traveling through different dimensions or alternate realities. To find out how and why this happens, the researchers used two brain mapping technologies; electroencephalography (EEG) and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

The participants experienced the effect of DMT for a total of 20 minutes during the study, and in between, they were often asked to rate the intensity of their experience on a scale of one to 10.

The brain maps revealed that DMT significantly altered brain areas that were linked to high-level functions like imagination. In such areas, the drug actually enhanced communication and connectivity between different parts of the brain.