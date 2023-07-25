Psychedelics show promise for treating anorexia in early trials

Eating disorders (ED) like bulimia nervosa, binge eating, and anorexia, are among the deadliest mental health illnesses, second only to opioid overdose. The United States is spending $64.7 billion every year on treatment, diagnosis, and well-being in relation to ED.

With over 26 percent of the global population with eating disorders attempting suicide at least once, it’s imperative that we go beyond the sporadic research for the treatment of ED.

While cognitive behavioral therapy and psychotherapy remain the most established treatments, researchers have found a psychedelic molecule called psilocybin whose single dose alongside psychological support had positive changes within three months in adult women.