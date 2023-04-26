Puerto Rico's ancient past unveiled: Oldest human remains date back to 1800 BC

The early inhabitants of Puerto Rico may have employed standard graveyards and funeral customs for many decades, a new study suggests.

Prior to the Ceramic Age, Puerto Rico was inhabited for several thousand years, but because of a lack of investigation and evidence, including the identification of only 20 ancient people from this era, nothing is known about these first settlers.

Pestle and colleagues offer a significant amount of archaeological knowledge about this period in their study, describing five adults from burials at the Ortiz site in Cabo Rojo, southwest Puerto Rico.

The oldest directly dated human remains from Puerto Rico and up to 1,000 years of burials at the Ortiz site are included in the radiocarbon-dated remains, which showed ages as old as 1800 BC and as young as 800 BC, as said in the release.