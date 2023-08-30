Astronomers shed light on behavior of mysterious dead star

Astronomers used 12 ground and space observatories to uncover the mechanism behind the strange behavior of a pulsar.

The pulsar called PSR J1023+0038, or J1023 for short, switches between two brightness modes on a regular and constant basis.

Until now, astronomers didn't know why J1023 exhibited this peculiar behavior, according to a press statement from the European Southern Observatory (ESO).

Investigating a mysterious pulsar

Pulsars are a type of dead star that spins at extremely high speed — they can spin at speeds as high as 70,000 km per second.

As they spin, pulsars emit a beam of electromagnetic radiation into space. Astronomers are able to detect pulsars when this beam intersects the line of sight to Earth.