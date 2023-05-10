Quantum computer creates particle that can remember its past

A quantum computer has produced a particle, called an anyon, that can remember its past and improve quantum computing.

This is according to a report by New Scientist published on Tuesday.

The anyon is unique because it keeps a kind of record of where it has been. It was first discovered in the 1970s to exist in only two dimensions and resemble quasiparticles, collective vibrations that behave as if they are particles.

Swapping anyons keep a record of the number of swaps that influence the way they vibrate, making them an attractive way to do quantum computing, but they had never before been found experimentally.