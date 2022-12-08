Researchers plan to use quantum computers in search for dark matter

Scientists all over the world are still trying to learn more about this unknown matter that is keeping galaxies together. Recently, Aaron Chou, a senior scientist at Fermilab, found something that enabled the detection of dark matter using quantum science.

He worked on detecting dark matter with the help of quantum computers. He invented a way that involves using qubits, the main component of quantum computing systems, to discover single photons in the strong magnetic field presence.

How the quantum computer performs perfect calculations to help in detecting dark matter

Instead of being stuck choosing between a 1 or 0 like in classical computing, qubits in quantum computers have the ability to exist as both, at once, through something called superposition. This remarkable feature gives Aaron Chaou an incredible advantage!

Chou's insight was that the extreme sensitivity of qubits could be used to detect dark matter. A key element of his research is the idea that dark matter detectors must be protected in a similar way as quantum computers, using shielding, cold temperatures, and other forms of protection from outside interference. This would allow them to operate at the same quantum levels and be sensitive enough to detect elusive particles.

A device sensitive to photons

Chou and his team use superconducting qubits to measure the photons produced when dark matter particles roam a strong magnetic field. The qubits are enclosed in aluminum photon cavities, which act as a shield from outside disturbances. This allows scientists to detect disturbances from photons and infer that it is likely due to dark matter passing through the shielding layers. By studying these disturbances and the associated photons, scientists can gain insight into the nature of dark matter. This research could potentially lead to a better understanding of the galaxy and its many mysteries.