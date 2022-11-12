Quantum computers' secret power: How they could dramatically boost energy efficiency

Traditionally, “quantum supremacy” is sought from the point of view of raw computing power: we want to calculate (much) faster.

However, the question of its energy consumption could also now warrant research, with current supercomputers sometimes consuming as much electricity as a small town (which could in fact limit the increase in their computing power). Information technologies, at their end, accounted for 11% of global electricity consumption in 2020.

Why focus on the energy consumption of quantum computers?

Since a quantum computer can solve problems in a few hours, whereas a supercomputer might take several tens of billions of years, it is natural to expect it will consume much less energy. However, manufacturing such powerful quantum computers will require that we solve many scientific and technological challenges, potentially over one to several decades of research.

A more modest goal would be to create less powerful quantum computers capable of solving computations in a time relatively comparable to supercomputers but using much less energy.

This potential energy benefit of quantum computing has already been discussed. Google’s Sycamore quantum processor consumes 26 kilowatts of electrical power, far less than a supercomputer, and runs a test quantum algorithm in seconds. Following the experiment, scientists put forward classical algorithms to simulate the quantum algorithm. The first proposals for classical algorithms required much more energy – which seemed to demonstrate the energy advantage of quantum computing. Still, they were soon followed by other proposals, which were much more energy efficient.

Therefore, the energy advantage is still open to question and is an open research topic, especially since the quantum algorithm performed by Sycamore has no identified “useful” application to date.

Superposition: the fragile phenomenon at the heart of quantum computing

To know whether quantum computers can be expected to provide an energy advantage, it is necessary to understand the fundamental laws according to which they operate.

Quantum computers manipulate physical systems called qubits (for quantum bits) to perform a calculation. A qubit can take two values: 0 (the “ground state”, of minimum energy) and 1 (the “excited state”, of maximum energy). It can also occupy a “superposition” of 0 and 1. How we interpret superpositions is still the subject of heated philosophical debates, but, to put it simply, it means that the qubit can be “both” in state 0 and state 1 with certain associated “probability amplitudes”.