Light, sound, and heat are all types of energy around us. Thermodynamics is a branch of science that helps us understand how energy moves between objects. According to the third law of thermodynamics, it is impossible to cool any object to -273.15 degrees C (or absolute zero), which is the lowest temperature possible.

Now a research team from the Vienna University of Technology in Austria has found a way to cool an object to absolute zero. The study published in PRX Quantum demonstrates this alternate route using quantum computing.

The findings could help us better understand how thermodynamics works at the quantum scales.