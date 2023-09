Researchers at the University of Chicago revealed groundbreaking developments in the field of infrared technology that could lead to cost-effective sensors soon.

Colloidal quantum dots— semiconductor nanocrystals dispersed in a liquid solution— emit various colors depending on their size and are prevalent in today's gadgets.

Their efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and ease of manufacturing have made them popular in applications such as TVs, where visible light is the outcome.

Philippe Guyot-Sionnest, a professor of physics and chemistry at the University of Chicago, and his team have been looking into the possibilities of leveraging quantum dots to create infrared light.

Infrared light, a crucial component in sensors, helps detect harmful gasses exhausted by cars and the presence of methane gas in the emissions of drill plants. The last time you found yourself in trouble because a breathalyzer rightly went crazy after your breath, that was infrared too.