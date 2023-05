A biphoton state is a quantum state representing two entangled photons. This means that the state of one depends on the state of the other, no matter how far away they are. Biphotons have been used extensively for various quantum imaging techniques, such as quantum holography. However, the method has several problems, including low speeds and spatial resolutions, which have hindered its progress.

Now, a group of scientists from Caltech have developed a quantum microscope capable of seeing quantum behavior at twice the resolution of the images. The study, published in Nature Communications, was led by Lihong V. Wang from Caltech and can potentially revolutionize the field of quantum imaging.