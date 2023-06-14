Quantum frustration leads to a new state of matter: chiral Bose-liquid state

In our day-to-day life, we encounter three types of matter—solid, liquid, and gas. But, when we move beyond the realm of daily life, we see exotic or quantum states of matter, such as plasma, time crystals, and Bose-Einstein condensate.

These are observed when we go to low temperatures near absolute zero or on atomic and subatomic scales, where particles can have very low energies. Scientists are now claiming that they have found a new phase of matter.

The new phase called the chiral Bose-liquid state, was discovered by physicists in a frustrated quantum system. The team was led by Tigran Sedrakyan from the University of Massachusetts, who has spent many years investigating these quantum states.