Quantum light manipulation breakthrough could lead to advances in computing and metrology

They achieved this by measuring the time delay between a pair of bound photons disintegrating off a single quantum dot and a single photon.

A revolution in quantum technology?

Dr. Sahand Mahmoodian, Senior Lecturer at the University of Sydney School of Physics and joint lead author, explained that this breakthrough opens the door to manipulating "quantum light."

This fundamental science paves the way for approaches in photonic quantum computing and quantum-enhanced measurement techniques. Quantum light has the potential to enable more sensitive measurements with better resolution using fewer photons.

This is particularly important in biological microscopy, where large light intensities can damage samples while observing microscopic features.

Dr. Natasha Tomm, the joint lead author from the University of Basel, highlighted the beauty of the experiment, as it not only validates a fundamental effect—stimulated emission—at its ultimate limit but also represents a significant technological step toward advanced applications.

Dr. Natasha Tomm said, "The device we built induced such strong interactions between photons that we were able to observe the difference between one photon interacting with it compared to two."