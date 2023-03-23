Quantum light manipulation breakthrough could lead to advances in computing and metrology
A team of researchers from the University of Basel and the University of Sydney accomplished a groundbreaking feat by demonstrating the capability to manipulate and identify small numbers of interacting packets of light energy or photons with high correlation for the first time.
The achievement, published in Nature Physics, marks a significant milestone in developing quantum technologies. The researchers observed it stimulated light emission, which Einstein predicted in 1916, in single photons for the first time.
They achieved this by measuring the time delay between a pair of bound photons disintegrating off a single quantum dot and a single photon.
A revolution in quantum technology?
Dr. Sahand Mahmoodian, Senior Lecturer at the University of Sydney School of Physics and joint lead author, explained that this breakthrough opens the door to manipulating "quantum light."
This fundamental science paves the way for approaches in photonic quantum computing and quantum-enhanced measurement techniques. Quantum light has the potential to enable more sensitive measurements with better resolution using fewer photons.
This is particularly important in biological microscopy, where large light intensities can damage samples while observing microscopic features.
Dr. Natasha Tomm, the joint lead author from the University of Basel, highlighted the beauty of the experiment, as it not only validates a fundamental effect—stimulated emission—at its ultimate limit but also represents a significant technological step toward advanced applications.
Dr. Natasha Tomm said, "The device we built induced such strong interactions between photons that we were able to observe the difference between one photon interacting with it compared to two."
"We observed that one photon was delayed by a longer time compared to two photons. With this really strong photon-photon interaction, the two photons become entangled in the form of what is called a two-photon bound state."
By demonstrating the ability to identify and manipulate photon-bound states, the researchers have taken a vital first step toward harnessing quantum light for practical use.
Dr. Mahmoodian's future research will focus on applying this approach to generate states of light useful for fault-tolerant quantum computing, which is already being pursued by multimillion-dollar companies such as PsiQuantum and Xanadu.
The team believes the same principles can be applied to develop more efficient devices that produce photon-bound states, promising applications in various areas such as biology, advanced manufacturing, and quantum information processing.
The research collaboration involved the University of Sydney, the University of Basel, Leibniz University Hannover, and Ruhr University Bochum.
