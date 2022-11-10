Scientists use a quantum state of matter to simulate the early universe’s expansion

Simulating spacetime

The researchers, who outlined their findings in a paper in the journal Nature, explained that they were able to simulate different curvatures in spacetime that could have had vast implications for the evolution of the early universe. The key breakthrough of the experiment was that it allowed scientists to pause their system for closer inspection at different points of expansion.

Though the experiment isn't a fully accurate simulation of the early universe, it provides a rough approximation of some of the mechanisms that may have governed spacetime and particle production shortly after the Big Bang. Essentially, they were able to show estimations of how an accelerated universe, a decelerated universe, and a constantly expanding universe can all produce particles in different ways.

In order to carry out their experiment, the scientists cooled roughly 20,000 potassium-39 atoms down to temperatures just above absolute zero (approximately -400°F). At these temperatures, the atoms form a Bose–Einstein condensate, a state of matter that allows scientists to simulate the conditions of the early universe, of black holes, and of other cosmic phenomena.

The condensate used for the experiment was a superfluid, meaning it has no viscosity. The team of researchers ran sound waves through the condensate to represent light shining through the universe and simulate different theories of cosmic inflation and different types of spacetime curvature.