Scientists can now "see" things without "looking" at them using a new quantum technique

If we could, we'd be able to study things indirectly without "contaminating" them with light photons or influencing a system while attempting to study it. Imagine using light to study a strip of a photosensitive film without "damaging" it.

As it turns out, according to this groundbreaking discovery, it seems we can.

As part of a study on the relationship between the quantum and classical worlds, Shruti Dogra, John J. McCord, and Gheorghe Sorin Paraoanu of Aalto University have found a new and much better way to do interaction-free tests.

The scientists employed transmon devices, relatively large superconducting circuits that exhibit quantum behavior, to find microwave pulses produced by conventional instrumentation.

Although the work of Zeilinger's research team interested Dogra and Paraoanu, their lab is focused on microwaves and superconductors rather than lasers and mirrors.

‘We had to adapt the concept to the different experimental tools available for superconducting devices. Because of that, we also had to change the standard interaction-free protocol [crucially]: we added another layer of 'quantumness' by using a higher energy level of the transmon. Then, we used the quantum coherence of the resulting three-level system as a resource,’ Paraoanu explained.

Quantum coherence is the ability of an object to exist in two separate states simultaneously, which is something that quantum physics permits. It wasn't immediately clear if the new protocol would function because quantum coherence is fragile and easily collapses.