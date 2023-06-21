Chinese researchers used a quantum processor to simulate black hole-like conditions

A collaborative effort from research teams across multiple organizations in China was successful in using quantum computing technology to test Hawking Radiation, the theory proposed by renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, the South China Morning Post reported.

Quantum computing is a complex field that involves using mathematics, computer science, and physics to solve complex problems. Interesting Engineering recently reported how a quantum computer recently beat a conventional supercomputer at complex math.

Unlike conventional computers that use bits to process their calculations, quantum computers use quantum bits, commonly referred to as qubits, for processing information. Since a qubit can exist in more than the dual state of 0 and 1 available to conventional bits, it is capable of performing an exponentially higher number of calculations, something that researchers are looking to exploit and succeed in.