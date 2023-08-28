Visible infrared at room temperature achieved in a first

A collaborative effort between researchers at the Univerisity of Birmingham and the University of Cambridge in the UK has led to the development of a new method that uses quantum systems to help detect mid-infrared (MIR) light at room temperature, a press release said.

Mid-infrared, as the name suggests, lies between the infrared spectrum's near and far wavelengths, just outside those of visible light. The mid-infrared spectrum has gained particular importance as it has been useful for multiple applications ranging from military to environmental and medical treatments and studying celestial objects.

Detectors used in these devices rely on cooled semiconductors that are not only bulky but also energy-intensive. By making mid-infrared detection possible at room temperature, the researchers have opened up new avenues for research and practical devices in various fields.