A ‘quantum time flip’? Scientist explains how light can travel back and forth in time

Two teams of physicists recently made a light particle seem to travel back and forth in time simultaneously in their experiments.

Teodor Strömberg, lead author of one of those studies, told IE it's more complicated than light simply "traveling into the past."

The new findings from those experiments could help create more powerful quantum computing devices.

Scientists made light, in the form of a photon particle, appear to move simultaneously backward and forward in time for the first time ever this year.

The new method, described as a "quantum time flip", was achieved thanks to two principles that form a part of the weird, wonderful, and complex world of quantum mechanics — meaning they describe the physical properties of atoms and subatomic particles.