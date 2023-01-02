A ‘quantum time flip’? Scientist explains how light can travel back and forth in time
- Two teams of physicists recently made a light particle seem to travel back and forth in time simultaneously in their experiments.
- Teodor Strömberg, lead author of one of those studies, told IE it's more complicated than light simply "traveling into the past."
- The new findings from those experiments could help create more powerful quantum computing devices.
Scientists made light, in the form of a photon particle, appear to move simultaneously backward and forward in time for the first time ever this year.
The new method, described as a "quantum time flip", was achieved thanks to two principles that form a part of the weird, wonderful, and complex world of quantum mechanics — meaning they describe the physical properties of atoms and subatomic particles.
