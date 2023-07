Scientists just shed new light on one of the great mysteries of Einstein's expanding universe.

Using quasar "clocks," they were able to observe an early moment during the universe's evolution when it was running in extreme slow motion, a press statement reveals.

This time dilation shows that massive black holes in the ancient universe behave just as Einstein's general theory of relativity predicts.

The ancient slow-motion universe

According to Einstein's general theory of relativity, we should observe the distant and ancient universe running at a much slower rate than the present-day universe. Observing such an ancient period of our universe has proved challenging, though.