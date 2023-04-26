Mystery of the brightest objects in the universe finally solved

Quasars are the brightest, most powerful objects in the universe, but in the 60 years since they were first discovered, scientists couldn't explain how they formed, until now.

In a new study, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, galaxy mergers are identified as the triggering event that produces these enormous galactic furnaces.

Quasars can pack as much energy as a trillion stars into a space the size of our solar system, making them the most powerful, and brightest, objects in our universe. But in the decades since they were discovered, there has been considerable debate about what could trigger such an explosion of energy.

Now, thanks to observations from researchers at the Universities of Sheffield and Hertfordshire, the evidence appears to fall firmly with galaxy mergers as the triggering event for quasar formation.

The researchers, using the Isaac Newton Telescope in La Palma, studied 48 galaxies with quasars and 100 galaxies without quasars and found that the galaxies with quasars were three times as likely to be directly interacting or actively colliding with other galaxies.

Most galaxies have a supermassive black hole at their center, which can normally be very bright if it is an active galactic nucleus, meaning that it is actively consuming vast amounts of gas. Before the gas gets swallowed up by the black hole though, it is accelerated to incredible speeds, and the interaction of the gas in a black hole's accretion disk emits powerful radiation that, ironically, makes active supermassive black holes very bright.