Astronomers have discovered evidence of a radiation belt outside our solar system for the first time.

The radiation belts have been spotted around LSR J1835+3259, an ultracool dwarf (low-mass star) located 18 light-years from Earth.

The high-resolution images obtained with a large array of radio dishes revealed "persistent, intense radio emissions" from this stellar object.

What the images show

The images revealed a cloud of high-energy particles trapped in the magnetic field of the object.

"We are actually imaging the magnetosphere of our target by observing the radio-emitting plasma—its radiation belt—in the magnetosphere. That has never been done before for something the size of a gas giant planet outside of our solar system," said Melodie Kao, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California in Santa Cruz and first author of this study, in an official statement.