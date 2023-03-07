Years of radiation exposure made dogs of Chernobyl 'genetically distinct'

In a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances, a team of researchers from the U.S., Poland, and Ukraine has conducted a rare genetic analysis of the canines living in and around radioactive environments.

The study claims that the dogs exposed to radioactivity are genetically distinct from dogs living farther away and other dogs in the world.

Geiger Counter in Chernobyl. Omer Serkan Bakir/iStock

Studies conducted previously have shown that nuclear disasters have massive ecological consequences for wildlife and domestic animals. However, the levels of radiation at Chernobyl were unprecedented. Although the radiation levels have lowered over the years, its effects on the dog population, which has slowly reclaimed the area, still remains to be seen.

What does the study say?

First, a bit of background on how the genetic samples were collected.

It’s estimated that there are about 800 dogs currently residing in and around the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Owing to the increase in their numbers, the Chernobyl Dog Research Initiative (CDRI) was formed in 2017. This organization collected blood samples from 302 dogs and preserved them for further studies, including the one analyzed and published in Science Advances.

In the new study, the researchers have studied and analyzed the genetic structure of these 302 dogs, living at varying distances from the disaster site - Slavutych (45 km), Chernobyl City (15 km), and within the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant itself. This was done to capture the difference in radiation exposure based off of distance from the Chernobyl disaster site.