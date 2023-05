Supernovae are the most powerful and energetic explosions in the universe, and scientists have been trying for decades to use radio signals to detect the origin of special types of supernovae for decades to no avail. Now, researchers at Stockholm University have done just that, giving astronomers a new way to examine these stellar explosions.

A 2020 supernova designated SN 2020eyj is of a special class of supernovae known as a Type Ia supernova. These kinds of supernovae are almost always the same brightness so they are used by astronomers to help measure distances at a cosmological scale, as well as the expansion of the universe.