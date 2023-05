Scientists in neurobiology have been attempting to solve the mystery of lucid dreaming. This type of dreaming occurs during the deep sleep phase or REM (rapid eye movement sleep) when an individual is aware that they are dreaming.

One aspect they want to crack is communicating with dreamers while they are in sleep paralysis.

Since the 1970s, scientists have been looking for ways to communicate with lucid dreamers, and sleep experts may have struck on a solution using "sleep language."

Decoding sleep language

A team of sleep experts led by Michael Raduga of Phase Research Center conducted the study, which resulted in the development of a first-of-its-kind "language" known as "Remmyo."