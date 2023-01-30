Scientists just discovered a 17-pound meteorite in Antarctica

Research scientist at the Field Museum, Maria Valdes said in a press release, “Size doesn’t necessarily matter when it comes to meteorites, and even tiny micrometeorites can be incredibly scientifically valuable, but of course, finding a big meteorite like this one is rare, and really exciting.”

The strange connection between meteorites and Antarctica

Most space rocks found on Earth have come from the asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter. The researchers believe that the 16.7 lbs. meteorite found in Antarctica may have also left the asteroid belt about tens of thousands of years ago.

Since such space rocks are composed of ancient materials and minerals, studying them helps scientists better understand the cosmos. The heavy meteorite seems well-preserved, and it might shed light on many unknown aspects of our solar system’s history.

Interestingly, most such well-preserved space rocks are either discovered in the desert or Antarctica. Experts at NASA claim that apart from the already found 45,000 meteorites, 300,000 additional space rocks are waiting to be discovered in the frozen continent. Do you know why so many well-preserved meteorites are spotted in Antarctica?

There is not one but many good reasons for that. First, Antarctica’s snowy landscape, which is devoid of any native rocks, makes it easy for scientists to spot dark alien rocks in the ice. Nasa’s Earth Observatory has even released a map that highlights different meteorite hotspots in Antarctica.