Paleontologists have discovered a remarkably preserved fossil of an ancient extinct insect.

Under a microscope, researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign analyzed the fossil, which revealed perfectly preserved soft interior organs and tissues – something seldom seen in sediment-buried fossils. Along with this, the hard structures of the insect were also found to be preserved in the crushed shale.

Katydid (insect) died around 50 million years ago in what is now northern Colorado. This jackpot fossil was recovered from the Green River Formation in Rio Blanco County, Colorado.

“Katydids are very rare in the fossil record, so any new katydid fossil you find represents a new data point in the evolutionary history of katydids,” said Sam Heads, palaeoentomologist and lead author of this study, in an official release.