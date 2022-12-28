Scientists detect a rare circular polarization in active repeating fast radio bursts

FRBs hold the distinction of emitting the most luminous radio flashes in the universe, with the energy released in one such incident rivaling the Sun's output "over a whole day or even a month to a year," according to phy.org.

The first FRB was recorded in 2007, and around 600 such events have been identified since then. The majority of such events are only detected once, with less than five percent of all FRBs recording repeated activity. The active number of FRBs reported is under 10.

A rare state of polarization

Polarization is a fundamental property of FRBs, mainly consisting of electromagnetic waves, and its study helped researchers trace FRBs' radiation mechanisms and propagation processes. Linear polarization has been detected in almost all repeating FRBs. Circular polarization, however, remains relatively rare, according to phy.org.

Till now, only one repeating FRB - FRB20201124A, has been reported with circular polarization. "Circular polarization has been detected in about half of non-repeating FRBs for which the polarization was detectable. Linear polarization has been detected in almost all repeating FRBs. In contrast, circular polarization is only seen in one repeating source FRB 20201124A," said the researchers in the study.

Researchers could use data captured by FAST to record active episodes for these two FRBs, allowing the team to identify the precise characterization of their polarization.